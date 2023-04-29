Dark skin is more resilient than fair skin due to its higher pigment content. It can withstand exposure to the sun better and is generally hardier. However, it is important to note that a healthy and clear skin can look beautiful, whether it is fair or dark. With a flawless and healthy complexion, a dark skin can replace the Indian fascination for “fair” skin with the idea that “brown is beautiful”.

When it comes to makeup, it is recommended to choose liquid foundations instead of creamy ones. Dark skin can tend to look oily because of the way light reflects on it, so it is better to choose a water-based foundation. The foundation should match your skin tone as closely as possible. Aim for lighter coverage and pay special attention to blending. Add a drop of water to the foundation before applying it, mix on the back of your hand and apply it to your skin. Check the effect in daylight and avoid applying too much powder, especially around the eyes. Always dust off the excess powder.

For blush, choose colours such as coral, rose, and deep orange. Avoid brown and peachy shades. For very dark skin, try a dark rose pink colour during the day and shades of bronze, plum, and wine for the night. Blend the blush over the cheekbones to brighten the skin tone. For special occasions at night, a touch of gold can look glamorous on dark skin. Apply it at the temples and under the outer corner of the eyebrows.

If you wish to use eyeshadow, avoid white or very light colours. Instead, use a soft brown eyeshadow in combination with a darker brick-brown. Apply the light brown on the upper eyelids and the dark brown in the crease of the eyelid to give depth to the eyes. Soften the lines with a sponge-tipped applicator or damp brush. Use a kajal pencil to outline the eyes for a stunning effect on dark skin. For the day, use brown or grey eyeliner or eye pencil to line the eyes. Mascara will darken and thicken the eyelashes for a glamorous look.

Avoid pale colours for lipstick and go for warmer tones such as copper, coral, bronze, dark red, wine, or burgundy. You can mix two colours to get the shades that suit your skin. For the night, use more intense colours. If the colour is too light, use brown first and then the lighter colour. Bright red lipstick can be toned down with tinted lip gloss. If you feel your lips have too much colour, use a tissue paper to blot it. Try to match the colours of makeup on your lips and nails.

The blusher should also blend with the lip colour. It is important to balance your makeup so that the eyes or lips do not look more brilliant than one another. Tone down your entire makeup in colour and intensity, so that it is not more prominent than your features or your clothes. The overall effect should be balanced and blended.