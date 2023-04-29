So, I was walking in the lower Himalayas last week, just beyond Nanital, and as always, picked up the juice of Rhododendron flowers which sells at the local farmer cooperatives. Now, there is a special and difficult-to-describe quality to drinking a Himalayan flower. The taste is refreshing, and the tongue feels soothing. As anyone who has experienced the fresh billowing air of a Himalayan meadow will attest, Buransh, as it’s called here in Uttarakhand, is a really out-of-the-ordinary drink. In colour, it’s a hue of red, in texture, clear as a mountain stream, and in taste, light as if a passing rain cloud. This is the drink of the Gods.

The Rhododendron plant is also revered by the people of our mountains. They believe that it has medicinal properties and can ward off evil spirits. The plant is often used in religious ceremonies, especially when gates of temples in high Himalayas open for the summer, and the flowers are offered to the deities. The flower has Quercetin and Rutin. Quercetin is known to relieve inflammation of the prostate, kidney, and urinary bladder, while Rutin is helpful in treating painful ulcers in the mouth and gastrointestinal tract and is used for osteoarthritis.

The juice is best had with ice and cold water, with one-third of a glass filled with the concentrate, and in the mountains, it is also served with soda as a refreshing offering that is especially timely if you have been trekking.

The rare thing about Rhododendron is that while it is not a neutral flavour, and there is an earthly sweetish tongue feel, it is still the kind of drink that can juice up many a cocktail. Personally, my favourite is the Rhododendron Margarita. This cocktail is made with Buransh juice 60ml, one shot of tequila, a little bit of triple sec, and a dash of lime juice. The result is a succulent drink that is perfect for summer evenings.

The juice can also be made to glaze doughnuts. It gives a unique flavour when you bake the glaze and rich red colour.

The season ends by the time monsoons arrive, so on your next trip to the mountains, be sure to pack some Buransh for home.