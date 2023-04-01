When humidity is high during the summer, it poses problems for the hair, which becomes limp soon after shampooing. The look of the hair also suffers. It absorbs sweat and tends to swell, becoming matted and rough. Dust and grime in the air also tend to stick to the hair. The salt in your sweat, along with dirt, makes the hair rough and robs it of its body and shine.

The kind of dandruff that is sticky and adheres to the scalp is common during the summer due to sweat on the scalp. The scales, along with oil and sweat secretions, tend to stick to the scalp, creating a condition that needs treatment. The scalp is oily, while the hair is dry and dull. Sometimes, the flakes may even be yellowish in colour. Certain hair styling products or rich conditioners can also lead to a build-up on the scalp.

For sticky dandruff, hot oil therapy is useful. Heat sesame seed (til) oil or olive oil. Apply the oil to the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water, and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Repeat it three or four times and leave the oil on overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon to the scalp and wash your hair after 15 minutes.

Neem Leaves: Add two handfuls of neem leaves to four cups of hot water. Let it stand overnight. Next morning, strain the liquid and use it to rinse the hair. It relieves itching and keeps the scalp healthy and free from infections. A paste can also be made of the soaked neem leaves and applied to the scalp, rinsing off with water after half an hour.

Sometimes sticky dandruff can be accompanied by a bad odour during the monsoons. For a fragrant hair rinse, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use as a last rinse. Oily hair tends to become limp due to high humidity. Also, hair absorbs moisture from the air and also sweats from the scalp. These tend to make the hair limp, robbing it of body and shine. Straight or fine hair also tends to become limp. A layered cut would help, as it would give the hair more body and bounce.

Shampoo the hair more frequently, especially if the hair is oily. Use a mild herbal shampoo. Rinse your hair well with water to get rid of all soapy residues and the loosened flakes. Apply egg whites to the hair 15 minutes before shampooing. It helps to reduce oiliness and also adds body.

Lemon juice can be added to a mug of water and used as a last rinse. A lemon rinse helps to reduce oiliness and also maintains normal balances. Tea and lemon rinses are also good. Boil the used tea leaves again in enough water. Cool the liquid. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a rinse after shampoo. Avoid creamy conditioners. Use a hair rinse. Marigold (“Gainda”) flowers can be used to prepare a hair rinse. It is particularly useful during the monsoons. Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to three cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for an hour. Strain and cool the water, and use as a final rinse. It benefits sweaty hair and adds body and shine.