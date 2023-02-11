Valentine’s Day is round the corner. Time to decide on your Valentine’s Day look!

The Day Look – Brunch or Lunch

Line your eyelids with brown or gray eye shadow. This gives a softer effect for the day. Then, apply mascara, which helps to make the eyes look darker and brighter, but prevents the “heavily made-up” look. For lipstick, use light pastel colours like mauve, browns or pink, provided it complements your skin colour. If you have a sallow (yellowish) complexion, avoid orange and go for pinks. If you like, you can wear only lip gloss. The products you may need are tinted moisturiser or foundation, or compact powder, eye pencil, kajal or eyeliner, mascara, lipstick / lip gloss. Products with a matte finish are better for the day.

To add shimmer to day make-up, apply light colour shadow like mauve, or light brown over the entire area. Then use dull gold or silver shadow on the upper lid closer to the lashes and also to highlight under the brows.

Select one glamorous piece of jewellery and build your outfit around it.

Evening tea or high-tea look

For darker skin, go for plum, wine or burgundy as lipstick colours. For fair skins, use beige, pink or orange undertones. Dark brown or dark grey eyeshadow can be applied over black eyeliner for a muted effect. Products you would need are foundation, tinted powder matching the foundation, or compact powder, blush-on, eye shadow, eye liner / kajal /eye pencil, mascara, lipstick.

To add glamour, use mauve or pink eye shadow, instead of brown or grey, with silver or gold highlights.

Go for the smoky eyes look. After applying eye shadow, apply eye liner close to the lashes on upper eyelid. Then smudge it with a cotton bud. Then apply a dark shadow over it and blend it outwards and slightly upwards. Apply liner just below lower lashes, smudge it and then apply eye shadow. Use gold or silver highlight under the brow bone, depending on your outfit and make-up.

Night look – Dinner

While choosing foundation for a very fair ivory skin, go for beige with a rosy tint. If the complexion is fair, but sallow (yellowish), avoid pink tones and go for beige or biscuit. For reddish complexion, a softer beige will help. Olive complexions look better with brownish beige, while for brown and dark skins, try out foundation colours in natural brown tones.

Where lips are concerned, a dark complexion looks good in vibrant colours. Avoid very pale colours. If the skin is fair, avoid very dark colours. For normal Indian complexion, go for warm earthy colours, like coral, wine, plum, strawberry, orange, tangerine, red and shades of red. A dark pink or rose-red would look good too. Even brick-red may suit. One can also mix two colours to create the desirable effect.

Blusher colours need not match lip colour exactly, but it should be in the same colour tone. For example, if you have worn an orange toned lipstick, avoid pink blush on. For fair skin, try pinks and reds. For olive complexions, colours like rose, coral, amber, copper are flattering, while plum, wine, bronze and burgundy may suit darker complexions.

Brown shadow may be applied on the lids and a darker brown in the crease of the eyes. Use gold highlights. The products you would need are moisturiser, foundation, powder, blush-on, eye shadow, mascara, eye liner / pencil / kajal, lipstick, glitter in gold or silver. Gold or silver eye shadow can be used to highlight.