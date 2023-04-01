‘AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will hold rallies at different places in the state’.

After announcing its office bearers in Rajasthan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set a target to rope in 50,000 people into the party fold. The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in the last months of 2023.

According to AAP Rajasthan sources, soon, after the appointment of office bearers in the state unit, the party will launch its mega campaign. “Last week, 231 office bearers were appointed to various positions in the state unit and around 1,000 other office bearers’ names will be announced in the future,” said an AAP leader from Rajasthan.

“After this, we will launch our campaign in the state and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders of the party will hold rallies at different places in the state,” added the AAP leader.

AAP has appointed Naveen Paliwal as AAP Rajasthan’s chief and apart from him, nine vice presidents, 11 joint secretaries, and two general secretaries were also appointed. “Currently, we have announced Lok Sabha in-charges and district in-charges for the state and soon, names for Assembly segment in-charges will also be announced,” the AAP leader said.

On 31 March, the swearing-in ceremony for the AAP Rajasthan unit took place. AAP’s national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak and Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra, with other leaders from Delhi and Punjab, visited Jaipur to address party workers and newly appointed office bearers.

According to party sources, the AAP supremo is personally looking at the party’s affairs in the state and AAP is hoping that factionalism between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot may help the party in making a place in Rajasthan.

The Sunday Guardian had earlier published the story titled, “Tough for AAP to make inroads in Rajasthan politics”. Lack of funds and absence of tall faces to lure voters are some of them.

The AAP leadership in the state claims that they have brought 5 lakh members under the party’s umbrella via direct and missed call campaign and “soon we will double this number,” the AAP leader said.

In the last 2018 Assembly elections, AAP fielded 142 candidates out of a total of 200 Assembly seats in the state. But the party was not able to fetch a single seat. AAP’s total vote share was 0.38%, with 1,36,345 votes polled. Now the party has announced it will fight elections on all 200 seats.