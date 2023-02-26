NEW DELHI: After victory in the Punjab Assembly elections and Delhi MCD polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to try its fortune in Chhattisgarh. The AAP’s Chhattisgarh unit has started gearing up for the Assembly elections scheduled for November this year. On 5 March, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address workers in Raipur. According to sources, a formal announcement related to fighting elections could also be made.

Earlier, this address was scheduled for 19 March, but now 5 March has been finalized. AAP workers from all around the state will gather and many important issues related to organizational structure would be discussed. “Both CMs will address workers who gather in Raipur from every Assembly constituency,” Komal Hupendi, AAP Chhattisgarh President, said.

AAP entered Chhattisgarh in 2014 and fought on all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, but lost its deposits on all seats. After four years in 2018, AAP again tried its political luck by fighting Assembly elections and 84 candidates were fielded out of a total of 90 seats, but AAP witnessed a rout in this election. After the Gujarat election episode, AAP is seen as more confident and according to sources, the party’s prime focus is to leave the Congress behind. The AAP in Chhattisgarh is working on organisational structure. According to the party’s state unit, they plan to run a high-pitched campaign like in Gujarat.

“We have formed an organizational structure in both rural and urban Chhattisgarh. We have active workers from block level to gram samitis. A block consists of 40-50 villages and then we have a circle of 10 villages, which are further divided into gram samiti,” said Komal Hupendi. The party would soon announce the names of circle heads.

Sandeep Pathak, General Secretary (organization), who was born in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, is keenly observing developments in the state. For the last two years, Pathak is working on the organizational structure of the party in the state. Chhattisgarh is a bipolar state and it is always seen as both Congress and BJP in competition. In the past, other parties like BSP, NCP and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh have tried their luck, but could not make any dent in these parties. The question remains whether AAP can find a place in Chhattisgarh politics.

“Penetrating the tribal belt is tough for AAP, but they can show their presence in urban areas of the state,” said Law Kumar Mishra, a political analyst. Both the north and south of Chhattisgarh are dominated by tribals. In the last Assembly elections, tribals voted for Congress, but this time, AAP is trying to woo tribal voters. “They are fighting for Jal, Jeewan and Jameen (water, life and land). From reduction in reservation to other related issues, we will take up all issues,” said Hupendi.