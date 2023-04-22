‘The leadership has given Gehlot a free hand in taking decisions’.

NEW DELHI: Aiming for a repeat of his government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made all preparations to intensify the campaign to reach out to every single door with the slogan “Bachat, Rahat, Badhat” (Savings, Relief and Growth). Banking on the popularity of the schemes being run by the Gehlot government, the Congress high command is also hopeful of the party’s electoral victory in all the poll-bound states, including Rajasthan. The leadership has, therefore, given Gehlot a free hand for taking decisions. As part of the campaign, starting from Monday, 700 “Mehangai Rahat Camps” are being organised in Rajasthan. These camps will be run till the year-end when elections will be held. With a little over six months to go for the Assembly elections in the state, Gehlot is seeking to keep the focus on the welfare image of his government. And, this campaign will be an effective medium for the same. “Mehangai Rahat Camp” is an outreach programme through which awareness will be created amongst the people about the government’s ten most important welfare schemes. Initially, around 700 camps will be set up, which will be scaled up to 2,700 camps. The basic purpose of these camps would be to help the eligible people register for the ten welfare schemes. The camps will run until all those want to register for the schemes have done so. The common man is getting a monthly relief of Rs 5,000 which is a significant saving. Around 1.25 crore families are the direct beneficiaries of the schemes. Strategists believe that if the schemes’ benefit reaches every household properly, then the repeat of the Congress’ government in Rajasthan would be quite easy.

PM Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes like Ujjwala, toilet construction, housing, etc. had played a big role in the BJP-led NDA returning to power in 2019. The BJP and frontal organisations had also worked hard to reach out to every rural pocket to popularise these schemes. This is the reason why the BJP is worried even as Gehlot’s schemes create waves across the country. However, it was not easy for Gehlot to manage all this. The internal party problems created hurdles. The high command was not as supportive that time as it is today. It was only after the victory in Himachal Pradesh that the leadership realised the importance of Gehlot’s decision to revive the old pension scheme. Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur acknowledged that OPS played a big role in the defeat of the BJP. The Congress also realised that the local issues can ensure the party’s victory in state polls. Therefore, the Congress is focusing on the Rajasthan schemes in the Karnataka polls as well. The party is promising implementation of Gehlot’s schemes in the states that are going to polls this year. OPS, Right to Health, gas cylinders for Rs 500, welfare schemes for farmers, social security, etc. are included in the announcements for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party is also promising these schemes in Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. The high command considers Gehlot’s schemes as a big achievement. The leadership has given a strong signal to the rivals that Gehlot is and will remain in the leadership role of the party in Rajasthan. Those who want to remain in the party must accept his leadership. Gehlot has recently done some plain speaking in a meeting with MLAs. Most of the legislators excluding Sachin Pilot were present in the meeting. The MLAs facing anti-incumbency wave in their constituencies have been given some other option this time. Some say if the party drops half of the MLAs during ticket allocation, the Congress’ comeback will be absolutely certain. There is no resentment against CM Gehlot and the government. Only the reports about public anger against some MLAs are there. Gehlot is closely analysing every single seat. The CM may make some changes in the government as per the need.

Gehlot is visiting Delhi to hold a meeting with senior leaders in this regard. He might take some decisions regarding the government and the party after consultation with state in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Enthused over the positive feedback on his schemes, Gehlot is confident of repeating his government.