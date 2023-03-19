NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP kicked off its campaign against AAP this week. From door-to-door campaigns to distributing leaflets against AAP at metro stations, the Delhi BJP protested against ex-deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s alleged involvement in the controversial liquor policy.

According to sources, Delhi BJP leaders and cadre will also hit major markets in the capital to protest against AAP’s liquor policy issue in the coming days. A BJP functionary told The Sunday Guardian: “The party is planning to hold a mega protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar next week. The planning for the protest has started.” The party is also planning to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the dismissal of the Kejriwal government.

The saffron party will burn effigies of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodiain front of the residences of AAP MLAs and ministers in the coming week.“It is the right of the people of Delhi to know about the role of the Kejriwal government in the liquor scam, and, therefore, the BJP has launched this campaign so that the people of Delhi know the intention behind the liquor scam of Kejriwal and Sisodia,” said BJP working president VirenderSachdeva.

The working president and various other leaders gathered at Rajiv Chowk metro to distribute leaflets targeting AAP. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that before the Assembly session starts, all BJP MLAs will demand the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the liquor scam. “Arvind Kejriwal is directly involved in the scam worth thousands of crores and he cannot run away from his responsibility in the scam,” Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said. According to BJP leaders, they will continue this campaign till Arvind Kejriwal resigns from his position. The Delhi BJP is using the same technique of aggressive campaigning which it has used last year before the MCD elections. Not only on the ground, but the BJP has also launched a poster campaign against AAP on social media.