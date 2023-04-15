NEW DELHI: Greenpeace India, along with Heatwave Action Coalition India, is urging the Delhi government to release the Delhi Heat Action Plan (HAP) ahead of the upcoming summer season. In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the group requested the release of the HAP to mitigate the effects of the anticipated heat waves and to safeguard the vulnerable population.

“The impending heat wave in Delhi is not just part of the climate crisis but it is a public health crisis. Hence, the discussion on heat waves cannot be limited to providing water taps for the public. As per the World Bank report, India is set to experience the worst impact of heatwaves which can push Indians on the brink of survival with wet bulb temperatures soaring over the survivability threshold of 35 C. This is alarming, as the health of Delhiites will be affected directly, and we will see a massive spike in heat strokes. Delhi government must come up with a comprehensive plan which protects its citizens from the hazardous impacts of the heatwave. If not acted swiftly, we could witness consequences like migration, impact on mental & physical health, and loss in economic productivity stemming from inhabitable climate conditions in the capital, along with the continuous peaks in air pollution,” said Ruhie Kumar, Co-convener, of Heatwave Action Coalition India (H.A.C).

While talking to The Sunday Guardian, Avinash Chanchal, campaign manager of Greenpeace, said: “Despite the National Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plan for Prevention and Management of Heat Waves being issued in 2016, Delhi, one of the most vulnerable regions, has not yet released its own HAP. The implementation of HAPs has been proven effective in several regions across India, but the lack of action from the Delhi government is concerning. With over 18 million population in Delhi, 11 million population living in the informal sector, and many migrants arriving from climate-sensitive areas, it is essential that the Delhi government takes immediate action to release the HAP and protect the vulnerable populations from the impacts of heat waves.”

Nowadays the national capital is recording around 37 degrees Celsius temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions in several states, predicting that the temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next five days.

Recently, the Delhi government has issued an advisory to schools in the national capital and schools are asked not to conduct assemblies in the afternoon due to Delhi’s temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius during the daytime and the prediction of heatwaves in the region. The government has also asked schools to ensure the availability of drinking water and follow other issued guidelines. The order applies to all schools recognised under the Directorate of Education.