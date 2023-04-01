It will help increase trade between India and Bangladesh, says Shantanu Thakur, MoS Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

NEW DELHI: For almost three decades, a large section of the Ichhamati River that passes through at least three districts in West Bengal and connects the two countries of India and Bangladesh, was almost dead, due to the negligence of successive governments both at the state and the Centre. However, earlier this week, work started by the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways in the same river that many thought would never revive and has brought cheers to the people living along the river.

As a first step towards the development of the Ichhamati River, the Central government declared a part of 63 km of the Ichhamati River as a National Waterway and marked it as Waterway number 44. Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, inaugurated the commencement of work in this waterway by removal and cleaning of water hyacinth, weeds, waste, including plastic and non-plastic materials, natural and artificial, in a 23.81 km stretch of the river that began from Tentulia to Kalanchi in the North 24 Parganas.

Ministry officials say that this is one of the most important steps towards development of the river waterway as the river was almost dying as it was filled with waste and water hyacinth which almost stopped the flow of the water and made movement and life of aquatic animals almost impossible. Dredging works have also been undertaken in the river to ensure the flow of water.

“Water hyacinth is found densely in the navigation channel of this river which makes it difficult for communication as well as conducting any survey; the dredging work and removal of water hyacinth is essential for the maintenance of Class-I waterway. Moreover, this work will help in movement of local boats and transportation both for locals as well as businesses and agricultural produce in a short time and with minimal cost. This would also promote local tourism in the region,” a senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway told The Sunday Guardian.

The beginning of work in the almost dead river, which once formed the lifeline for thousands of people living along the banks of Icchamati, has brought cheers among the local residents.

Milan Sarkar, a resident of the Swarup Nagar area, told The Sunday Guardian over telephone, “The river was almost dead, we had requested all the governments over the years, but no one paid heed to our requests, but we are excited to now see that this government is currently thinking and doing something about the Ichhamati river that not only has history associated with it, but also formed the lifeline of the people living in this area.”

Shantanu Thakur, MoS Ports, Shipping and Waterways, told The Sunday Guardian that his Ministry is working towards developing the Ichhamati River route as an international waterway route that would help increase and facilitate trade between India and Bangladesh. “The Icchamati River connects India and Bangladesh and our Ministry, under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen waterways in India, has undertaken the task of developing this waterway into an international waterway that would facilitate and increase trade between these two countries,” Shantanu Thakur said.

“Our Ministry has already constituted a Joint Technical Committee comprising of members from both India and Bangladesh which will jointly undertake hydrographic survey and assess the feasibility study of Ichhamati river for its navigability and inclusion in Protocol on Inland Water Transit & Trade (PIWT&T) as the new Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route from Basirhat to Hemnagar covering a distance of 82.5 km. A total of 171 km of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route will be developed to facilitate trade between the two countries and help in bringing down the pressure and volume of trade from the current road network along the from Ghojadanga–Bhomra and Petrapole–Benapole Integrated Check Post on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal,” Shantanu Thakur added.

According to Ministry sources, development work on this international route has already begun with the Ministry awarding the task of preparation of feasibility report on Ichhamati River Kalanchi-Khedapara (25 km approx) and Bansjhari, Mallikpur-Hemnagar (82 km approx) to Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and for notifying this stretch for inclusion in Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route to envisage cross boundary trade under Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade.

Ministry sources also told The Sunday Guardian that IWAI (Inland Waterways Authority of India) chairman has written twice to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to declare the complete Ichhamati river as national waterways-44 and sought the state clearance for upgradation and renewal of bridges on it to facilitate the movement in the river.

Not only this, Shantanu Thakur told The Sunday Guardian that the Ministry with its focus on Bengal is also working towards augmenting the capacity of terminal and navigational infrastructure of the National Waterway-1 (The Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system between Haldia (Sagar) and Allahabad) with cargo movement as the primary focus.

With respect to this, Thakur also inaugurated four community jetties earlier this week between Nadia and Hooghly districts that will make relatively safer and pollution free mode of transportation for local communities. This will also reduce the travel time for the locals to connect across the river safely benefitting local commuters, school going children, small and medium traders and farmers.

Shantanu Thakur told this newspaper, “Under the Jal Marg Vikas Project, IWAI is in the process of developing various infrastructure facilities such as community jetties, Ro-Ro Terminals, among others. It is planned that 23 community jetties and one Ro-Ro terminal will be inaugurated in West Bengal in the coming year at a cost of Rs 60 crore and this will benefit the local population for faster travel and augmentation of cargo movement.”