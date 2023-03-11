‘The plan is to manifest authority by summoning powerful satraps and show to the BJP that Uddhav won’t go slow’.

NEW DELHI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is going to organise a mega event which will include several state party chiefs, who have been sternly opposing the BJP, from across the country. The event will be held in the last week of March. The coming together of many political parties, sources claim, will be a power show from Uddhav Thackeray against the BJP.

Elaborating on the theme further, the Uddhav-led party, which went through a vertical split last year, has clearly marked out a strategy of political confrontation with the BJP, the party which it fervently holds responsible for its breakdown.

A senior lawmaker from the Uddhav-led Sena said that those parties which have signed the letter to the Prime Minister for using central agencies against its political opponents will certainly come together. He further added, “Uddhavji has had dialogue with several party leaders and definitely they would want to join the meeting as we have a shared aim of defending and protecting the Constitution of India.

The leader further suggested that the process is being worked out as to who would attend the meeting and who would not. “The Assembly session is going on right now and I didn’t have an opportunity to talk to Uddhavji to know about the details of the event.”

However, the case in point is, DMK and Congress did not take part in signing of the letter. Pranav Jha, coordinator to the Congress president Malikarjun Kharge said, “Congress was not invited to sign the letter.”

The event, an NCP leader said, will mostly be organised by NCP and the Uddhav-led Sena, as Congress doesn’t have any keeness towards AAP and BRS, yet they will also be a part of organising the event.

Yet, besides the complex divide within the opposition ranks at the national level, analysts presume, the event will mostly have statewide impact. As the motive is to manifest authority in the state by summoning powerful satraps and show to the BJP that the Uddhav Thackeray won’t go slow.

An Uddhav led Sena leader said, “Uddhav ji will make it sure that the BJP understands clearly that despite the party being reduced to scruple, the party has the capacity to bounce back and contest against the saffron brigade.”

Moreover, during the bypolls recently, all the three parties (MVA) wove every strategy to tighten their grip on the Kasba Peth assembly seat. And this mega event, they believe, will consolidate their faith in the alliance.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders claim that the triumvirate did everything to unseat the BJP and “that’s how our alliance emerged triumphant in the Kasba Peth. We defeated the BJP for the first time from that segment in nearly three decades,” a leader said.

The win, therefore, has sent a message accross the party lines that if they contest elections backing each other, they can easily triumph over their common opposition (BJP). A Congress leader said, “The win has poured in energy and faith in all three cadres motivating them to replicate the victory in all elections (from local elections to general election).”