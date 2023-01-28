‘Enta Omri’, Egyptian Song, Regales Guests

Good music with mouth-watering food certainly sets the mood to enjoy the moment. Distinguished guests at President Droupadi Murmu’s banquet for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday were thrilled as the tune of “Enta Omri”—an Egyptian classical song–filled the air. El-Sisi was the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path (earlier known as Raj Path). El-Sisi and other Egyptian guests looked pleased hearing “Enta Omri” tune and eating delicious Indian and Egyptian vegetarian food. “Enta Omri” song is about feelings of freedom, romance and gentleness. There were old, evergreen Indian numbers also for the occasion—‘Ek pyar ka nagma hai’ and ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’. The main menu was an all-vegetarian fare which comprised dishes such as Dal Raisina and Dahi Gujiya. There was Subz Koshari, the Indian version of Egypt’s popular Koshary. The desserts section had Rabri-Jalebi, which was said to be like popular Egyptian delicacy Meshabek.

Delhi LG & CM Break Bread Together

While Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are having a tug-of-war daily on the issue of who has the right to govern the national capital, the other day they were breaking the bread together–thanks to the need of the protocol at the LG’s Republic Day At-Home on Tuesday. In Delhi, you can’t have a party without chana-bhatura. With these were dhokla and hot gulab jamuns. There was a special millet counter. There was a ragi chila with exotic vegetables and ragi idli.

Music Breaks Political Boundaries

It is said that music knows no boundaries. But despite this many were surprised when they learnt that noted ghazal singer Anita Singhvi, wife of top Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, would perform a live concert at the India Islamic Cultural Centre. Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is known to be an arch rival of the Congress, was invited to be the chief guest at the ghazal and sufi concert-Dayar-e-Ishq.

As If One Rahul Gandhi Was Not Enough

Spectators are surprised to see a Rahul Gandhi lookalike at his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in the last leg in Jammu & Kashmir. Many first took him to be the “real” RG and clicked selfies with him. Unlike hundreds of yatris wearing jackets and sweaters, Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike Faisal Chaudhary has been walking wearing a white half-sleeved T-shirt like Gandhi. Faisal joined the yatra on 5 January from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh. Faisal is a resident of Sangat village of Meerut district and claims that he is a Congress worker. Faisal is a hit on social media. As people are unable to reach near Rahul Gandhi, they clicked pictures with him. “People love Rahul Ji. That is why they take pictures and videos with me, when they are unable to meet Rahul Ji,” said Faisal, adding that “I feel lucky to be Rahul ji’s look-alike.”

ECI’s New Awareness Song

The Who’s Who of the film and music industry are part of the Election Commission of India’s new song-‘Main Bharat Hoon’-to encourage people to become voters. It has been sung in 12 languages by Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Mika Singh, Papon and K.S. Chithra, among others, ‘Main Bharat Hoon’ was released on the National Voters’ Day on Wednesday. The song is written and produced by Subhash Ghai, and the music video features actors Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Sidharth Malhotra and many others.

Kangana Ranaut flays SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has sharply attacked fellow Bollywood personality Shah Rukh Khan’s recent blockbuster ‘Pathaan’. Kangana has tweeted: “All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram.”

Italian Twin Sisters Celebrate ‘200th’ Birthday

Born on 23 January 1923, Italian twins Francesca and Maria Riccardi, on Monday doubled up their ages and celebrated the day as their “200th birthday”. A video shared by Reuters on Twitter, says, “Turning 100 years old is already quite an achievement, but Italian twins Francesca and Maria Riccardi went one step further, celebrating their ‘200th’ birthday.” Francesca Ricciardi at one point even says, “We have 50 grandchildren.”