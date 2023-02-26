The BJP has said that an invalid vote will make the AAP candidate win.

NEW DELHI: After complete mayhem erupted during the six-member Standing Committee polls on 24 February, the Delhi Municipal Corporation’s newly elected mayor, Shelly Oberoi, declared re-election for the committee on Monday, 27 February.

The commotion started when the mayor declared that one of the 242 votes cast would be considered invalid, and the outcome would be announced without including it. The BJP quickly halted the counting of the votes after objecting to the choice to declaring one of the cast votes void. Following this, members of the BJP and AAP started shouting slogans at one another and started fighting physically. The BJP accused that an invalid vote will make the AAP candidate win.

Standing Committee’s

Importance

The councillors of the BJP and AAP are ready to shed each other’s blood to capture the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It is considered to be the most important committee of the House. This committee consists of 18 members, and the leaders of both political parties want to get the maximum number of their members elected so that they can capture the posts of its chairman and deputy chairman. In this committee, six members are yet to be directly elected from the House of the Municipal Corporation. After this election, one member has to be elected from 12 different zones.

The 12 members of the Standing Committee are elected from 12 zones. The election of those 12 members will be held along with the election of the chairman and deputy chairman of all the 12 zones. Once the 18 members of the Standing Committee (6 members from the House and 12 members from 12 zones) are elected, the election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee will be held. In a true sense, with the election of the chairman, it will be clear who will be in charge of the standing committee.

At present, out of 12 zones of MCD, 6 zones (South Zone, West Zone, Rohini Zone, City Sadar-Paharganj Zone, Karol Bagh Zone and Central Zone) are in the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party and six zones (Shahdara North Zone, Shahdara South Zone, Keshav Puram Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Civil Lines Zone and Narela Zone) have BJP majority. According to the vote, in one zone (Narela zone), 1 councillor of AAP joined BJP on 24 February. However, the Central Zone is such a zone where apprehensions of major upheavals are being expressed.