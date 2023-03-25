Games Politicians Play

Has Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification united the entire Opposition? It is interesting because earlier there was talk of a split within the Opposition ranks, with the TMC, AAP and SP flirting with the idea of a Third Front, along with the BRS. But now, each party has united in support of the Congress and spoken against the disqualification. So, has the BJP succeeded in doing what the Congress could not and made Rahul, or at least the politics he represents, acceptable to the rest of the Opposition? If that is the case then a cynic may argue that this is exactly what the BJP would want, a Rahul vs Modi battle for 2024.

The Next Step

Post Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament, the Congress was divided as to what course to take. Should Rahul Gandhi take the high moral ground and not appeal against the Surat court conviction—and the disqualification? Then Rahul could take to the road and embark on yet another yatra. As it is, his attendance in Parliament is not up to the mark. The other side, however, pointed out that the case was larger than just Rahul Gandhi, for a dangerous precedent was being set, and if not appealed against, would fast become the norm, especially during an election year.

Diversionary Tactic

While the Congress is grappling with Rahul Gandhi’s political fortunes, the BJP is staying the course and not deviating from its planning for the 2024 elections. Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda are busy working on winning 160 Lok Sabha seats that eluded the party in the last elections. These include Congress strongholds like Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Last week, Amit Shah toured the constituency and has begun putting systems in place at the grassroots. This is Kamal Nath’s stronghold and the Congress leader is currently busy planning the state elections. Which makes us wonder as to whether this is a diversionary tactic to make the Madhya Pradesh leader focus on his constituency, rather than the state elections.