The Pilot-Gehlot face off

While the Congress should be taking on the BJP, it is fighting amongst itself, with the Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot drama unfolding in full media glare. As of now the Congress has not publicly reacted apart from a badly drafted statement by the state in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Radhawa, referring to Pilot’s dharna as an “anti-party” activity. Since Pilot went ahead with the dharna, and no action has been taken against him, that does not seem to be the official party line. In fact, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been roped in to sort out the matter. But there is little that Nath can do because Pilot wants specific assurances from the leadership instead of broad reassurances that he is the leader of the future (that’s something he’s been for the last five years and more). A specific assurance cannot be given to him without antagonising the sitting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, for the Congress, it seems, has made up its mind that he will be the face for the coming elections. In fact, Gehlot has not risen to the bait and reacted against Sachin’s comments targeting his regime with inaction on corruption allegations against former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia. Interestingly, local journalists claim with a chuckle that Vasundhara is telling them to tell Gehlot to stop pushing Pilot towards the BJP. But she needn’t be too concerned because Pilot has been telling journalists, both on and off record, that he will not join the BJP. His fight seems to be to secure his position within the Congress. While his tactics may puzzle some, he has managed to get the Central leadership’s attention.

Less VIP at T3

Those passing through the Delhi airport at T3 will notice that the lines have considerably shortened during the last few months when queues of passengers lining up to get inside the airport and at the security checks flooded social media and warranted a much publicised visit from the Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia. One reason for this is the Digi Yatra application that allows seamless travel from entry to boarding gate. (Currently seven airports in the country have this). Also, earlier Delhi airport had only 12 security lines prior to check in, these have been increased to 25 security lines. The revamp included the VIP room being cut down in size to accommodate as many as five of these security checkpoints. Well, less VIP means more room for the aam aadmi, so that’s a step in the right direction.

Women Press Club Polls

The Indian Women Press Club held their election this weekend to elect a new president. While the results are awaited at the time of writing this column, one of the main issues at stake was the eviction notice that had been served on the club by the Directorate of Estates. The club is also fined damages of as much at Rs 18 lakh as unauthorised occupation for failing to vacate by 31 July 2022 (as was mentioned in the notice period). So one of the challenges for the new president would be to negotiate this tricky course and negotiate a solution that allows the women’s press corps to keep the club, because one of its chief advantages is the prime location, a walking distance from Parliament and government offices in Lutyens Delhi. In fact since the club shuts in the evening and doesn’t serve alcohol at all, the main purpose of the club is a sort of working women’s holding ground in between appointments.