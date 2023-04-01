Rebecca prepares to joyfully celebrate Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday. The celebration is a reminder of the self-sacrificial love of Jesus seen in His atoning sacrifice and the need for each one to reflect on how we can show that same love to others! Do we practice neighbourliness? We need to love like Jesus, for God’s love is poured into us by the Holy Spirit.

Jesus knew what awaited Him as He turned His face towards Jerusalem; He must endure the cross for the salvation of humanity. In God’s suffering, we stand in awe and worship and not pity Jesus, for He knew exactly what was before Him. Jesus repeatedly corrected his disciples about the need for the Messiah to suffer. Jesus spoke about His kingdom’s true nature and mission. Rebecca realises God has chosen her to be a fruitful disciple and fulfil her calling by giving her best at the workplace, family and church. God requires of us undivided love. Jesus rode into Jerusalem as the Prince of Peace seated on a donkey. Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem “was indeed the triumph of humility over pride and worldly grandeur, of poverty over affluence; and humility and gentleness over rage and malice.”

The crows praised Jesus, “Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!” Luke 19:38. The enemies of Jesus became uncomfortable, and they objected to the praise of Jesus. It made them aware of their defeat. John 12:19 says The Pharisees said among themselves, “You see that you are accomplishing nothing. Look, the world has gone after Him!” Rebecca knows evil is defeated when God’s people worship; their hearts and minds are on Him, not sin, self, or Satan’s distractions. However, the same crowd later were deceived by religious rulers to ask for Jesus’ crucifixion. Rebecca asks, “Are we committed disciples of Jesus or part of a fickle crowd?”