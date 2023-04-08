One of the special features of Ramadan is the ‘Lailatal-Qadr’ or the Night of Destiny. It is the night on which the Quran was revealed on Prophet Muhammad as mentioned in Chapter 97 of the Quran in these words:

“We sent it [Quran] down on the Night of Destiny. And what will make you comprehend what the Night of Destiny is? The Night of Destiny is better than a thousand months; on that night, the angels and the Spirit come down by the permission of their Lord with His decrees for all matters; it is all peace till the break of dawn. (The Quran, 97:1-5)

Great importance is attached to Night of Destiny and the Quran calls it ‘better than a thousand months.’ Flocks of angels descend on the earth on this night, producing a heightened spiritual atmosphere. This enhances the spirituality of the people and adds more value to their worship. These angels carry the commands of God for the coming year. Believers then pray all night, and according to the Quran, praying on this night is better than praying for a thousand months. This night brings wisdom to the human soul.

This night falls on one of the last ten nights of Ramadan and brings the period of fasting to a close. ‘Lailatal-Qadar’ is also termed as the ‘Night of Decisions’ as God takes decisions for the coming year on this night.

Once Aisha (the wife of the Prophet), asked Prophet Muhammad as to how she should pray if she happened to find Lailatal-Qadr. The Prophet gave this prayer: “O God, You are the Forgiver, You love to forgive Your servants, so You forgive me.” (Sunan Ibn Majah, Hadith No. 3850)

The greatest thing to ask God is forgiveness. It is forgiveness which leads one to eternal Paradise. Therefore Prophet Muhammad advised us to seek forgiveness from God Almighty on this night.