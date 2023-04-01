What is an ideal election manifesto? Is the listing of certain freebies, policy directions and programmes adequate, which is the current practice or does it need to be revamped altogether?

The economic strength of India is increasing with every passing day. While assessment-based prediction may vary from individuals/organisations, but no one is unsure of the positive direction of the Indian economy. It has just become the fifth largest economy of the world, having overtaken its colonial masters. Not only that, it is on a steady trajectory to surpass Japan and Germany in a few years, to become the third largest economy of the world. It is not a dream of becoming the No. 1 economy of the world even if it takes a few decades from now, provided we continue to remain focused on national interests, manufacturing and many more other facets critical of a vibrant economy.

Though individuals as well as private sectors contribute substantially to this growth model, government policies both at the Centre as well as states/UT level are the key drivers of this change. A democratic system is based on individuals/party candidates participating in the election process, which thereafter results in the government formation as per laid down constitutional provisions. Once government formation takes place, executives commence to implement policies as they consider good for the country/state/UT. It is also natural that their policies and programmes also attempt to enhance their vote shares for better future electoral prospects.

Invariably, the political parties come out with their election manifestos giving their thought process as to how they wish to govern should they be voted to power. While the performances of the political parties with respect to the compliance of the promises made through election manifestos may vary but it always indicates the direction in which a particular political party always makes an attempt to move. It is more so in the current times as the promises made through the election manifestos and their compliances are open to public debate and scrutiny. The reach of the common people has increased substantially in their awareness domain. On the one hand, it helps the political parties to reach out to a larger audience with their promises through the election manifestos, but on the other, it also puts a detailed scrutiny not only after the end of their government but also on the feasibility of the promises once they are included in the manifestos.

With passage of time, the focus on preparation of election manifestos has increased. Expert groups are constituted, committees are formed, feedback from the electorate is taken and professionals are also hired, besides other means being utilised in search for an ideal manifesto which can impact the masses to win their votes.

But what is an ideal manifesto? Is the listing of certain freebies, policy directions and programmes adequate, which is the current practice or does it need to be revamped altogether? What should an ideal election manifesto include?

While our per capita income has increased, but this arithmetic deduction has its own associated challenges. If one removes top industrialists from these computations, the average value collapses. Are we looking at a country where unemployment has become common, a fair number of subsidy schemes being run without giving jobs, beggars on a majority of road crossings, a lot of workers looking for daily wage options at “labour chaurahas”, labourers living under pipes, overbridges and shanties and many more such things? The observations are prevalent irrespective of the fact as to which political party has been in power at whichever level.

What can be done to eradicate these problems and many more like this? Will the current profile of election manifestos address these issues in entirety? The answer is a firm “no”.

The individual or the common public does not want subsidy if it can meet its basic needs through its own earnings or resources. The primary focus of all election manifestos therefore should be to empower the nationals of its country to be capable of generating adequate resources for meeting their needs and therefore the ideal election manifesto should have only 10 alphabets and that is—jobs for all. No other promises are required to be made. Any election manifesto in India today with these 10 alphabets will be the shortest and the best.

This is not a hypothetical promise. The nation has the resources and capability to make it happen, provided it believes in the true well-being of its nationals and wishes to create a generation which takes pride in themselves and their country. Having taken out this ten-alphabet manifesto, the parties must debate and explain as to how this can be achieved if they are voted back to power.

It is also important that the political parties make universal healthcare and education as part of their thought of governance as only then the positive youth bulge can be utilised favourably for national growth.

Major Gen Ashok Kumar (Retd) is a former officer of the Indian Army.