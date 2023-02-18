An ancient maxim says: ‘Wait and watch.’

This is not just a maxim; it is a Law of Nature. The policy of waiting means waiting for a better future: waiting for tomorrow to bring something we have not received today. This is undoubtedly a matter of great wisdom, as it is possible that you may receive tomorrow what you have not received today.

In a marriage, the husband and wife often make the mistake of expecting their partner to come up to their expectations from the first day. They ignore the need to give time to each other to adjust, while it is well known that nothing happens before its stipulated time. It is not possible in this world to find today what you are not destined to find until tomorrow.

When a man and a woman come together in marriage and set up a home, it is an entirely new experience. They would naturally want to learn about one another, and come up to each other ’s expectations. This begins from the first day itself. Both of them should help each other in this, and refrain from any such behaviour as would disrupt this process. The policy of ‘waiting’ should aid this natural development, and thus allow it to grow unhampered, until it reaches its culmination point. This principle relates to all great successes. And this same principle applies to a husband as well as a wife. It is only after waiting that one receives what one is waiting for. This is a Law of Nature, and no law is greater in this world than the Law of Nature.