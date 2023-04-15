Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by sharing happiness with the rest of mankind. It should also not be forgotten that real happiness lies in sharing with others the bounties that God has given us. We should not forget those who are afflicted with poverty, ignorance, disease and other misfortunes. That is why charity has been held obligatory before the Eid prayers. The needs of fellow human beings should never be ignored. For, the real essence of Eid lies in spreading happiness and love all around us, which can be fulfilled only when we help the poor and the needy. It is incumbent on us to give alms (sadaqah fitr) on this festival. Alms should be given well before the Eid day so that the poor may take part in the celebrations as well.

In this sense Zakat al-Fitr is specifically related to the month of fasting and is given before the special Eid prayer.

According to a Hadith reported by Ibn ‘Abbas: The Prophet made Zakat al-Fitr obligatory for the fasting person to keep him from idle talk and indecent conversation and to provide food for the needy. Discharging the duty before the prayer is an accepted Zakat while discharging it after the prayer is just sadaqah (voluntary charity). (Sunan Abu Dawud, Hadith No. 1609)

Zakat al-Fitr perfects the fast of Ramadan and purifies the fast of any indecent act or speech. It is obligatory on all Muslims: young, old, male and female. Every Muslim who possesses over and above what is needed as basic food for the duration of one day and night must pay Zakat al-Fitr for himself and his dependents and distribute it amongst the poor and needy. The earlier it is given the easier it is for them to make arrangements, so that they may also take part in the celebrations of Eid without any difficulties.