The Indie-pop queen recently performed in Uzbekistan on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

New Delhi: Shibani Kashyap, a renowned Indian singer, is a prominent artist in the Indian music and entertainment industry. Armed with her rich experience and having dazzled the Indian masses with her exceptional talent, she has now assumed the role of India’s musical and cultural ambassador with much aplomb. As an artist empanelled with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the Indie-pop queen, Shibani Kashyap, recently performed in Uzbekistan on the occasion of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” iconic week celebrations from 16-21 March 2023. The week-long event marked the 75th year of India’s Independence and showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage through music, dance, and other art forms. This is in the backdrop of the G-20 Summit which India is hosting this year. Kashyap talked about her journey in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Guardian. Excerpts:

Q: As you have performed in several countries, tell us what was different about Uzbekistan?

A: I think Uzbekistan was one of the charming experiences for me. The kind of love I received not just as an artiste, but as an Indian performer, it was unsurpassed. I don’t think I’ve got this kind of love, this kind of affection and joy anywhere. People there love Indian culture and Bollywood so much. They just go crazy about Bollywood. It was just a five-day trip, but in those five days I felt I lived a different life altogether.

Q: What role do you think music plays in bringing the two countries together?

A: I think music creates a huge connect between the two countries. When an individual from one country performs, it just makes them love you so much. And when we get that kind of appreciation, it just brings two countries closer. It just almost becomes like a family kind of situation. Moreover, there were several concerts where there were no Indians at all. Only Uzbekis. And the way they appreciated, danced and sang the music, they sang it by heart. They don’t understand Hindi, but they sang in Hindi word to word. That was amazing.

Q: How does it feel like representing India? What is the best thing about representing India?

A: I feel so proud. Moreover, I am an Indian army officer’s daughter; so patriotism is in my blood. Whenever I go abroad especially on diplomatic missions, I am sent by the Government of India. I feel like another person altogether. I feel swollen with pride. The feeling like: I am an Indian and I am here to represent my country creates a different kind of euphemism. My country is so precious and people there love everything. Everything about our culture is so loved. We should value our culture and flaunt our culture proudly. When I was in New York to perform at the India Independence Day celebrations, one lakh Indians were holding the Indian flag. Can you just imagine one lakh hands went up in the air just like that and I am the chosen one along with Kailash Kher, Kamal Haasan, and Shruti Haasan to perform for those one lakh Indians who are away from their motherland, but they are madly in love with their country. It’s a take back message to look at those people. Because we don’t celebrate it like that in our own country. That’s a learning.

Q: Tell us about a turning point in your life which you think has led you to the place you are in?

A: There have been many turning points and I hope there will be many. The first big turning point for me was when I sang the signature tune for the All India Radio FM. It was a turning point for me not just as a singer. Because the song was the one which launched FM radio. Before that Indian radio was not FM it was Mono radio. For me, it was a part of revolution. Then there were songs which got me awards. The next turning point was when I accidentally stepped into the world of Bollywood as a singer and composer with the “Sajna aa bi ja”.

Q: What has been the best part in your journey of music that brings joy to you, and will always do?

A: I think the fact that I have been able to make my passion my profession. I am not popular only because of music, it plays like an extension of my personality. Thus I am able to compose music, create music and communicate social messages through my songs. I have done a lot of Bollywood songs, lot of Hindi pop songs, but then there are also cause-oriented songs which I have done in my journey of music. And those cause-oriented songs are the most substantial elements of my journey.

Q: Can you walk us through a time which you felt was challenging and then you came out of it as a winner?

A: Careerwise, there have been a lot of challenges. It has never been smooth sailing. I think Covid was the worst time for all of us. We did not know what was going to happen. Will I get back to be on the stage ever again? I would think. Because stage is my second home and being a live performer is what I have lived for. Plus, I am the first artiste in India to do a show on Metaverse. It was very exciting, but when I was actually doing the show there were just two cameramen, a sound engineer and another person. Things had changed dramatically. I’ve been performing for 22 years and now with Covid, live shows converted into virtual concerts. There was a lot of gloom which actually affects your creativity, it affect your performance, it affects you as a person, it was the most challenging time not only for me, but many artistes and professionals.