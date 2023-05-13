A Singapore vacation means getting drawn to an emotive connection between yourself and the terminus. If you want to feel the pulse of a city and never have a dull moment with easy access to the area’s top destinations and on-site amenities then it is a good idea to make the most of your holiday by staying in different locations of the city!

THE ORCHARD HOTEL ON ORCHARD ROAD

In terms of location, Orchard’s spot in the heart of Orchard Road is as key as it gets. There is an option of two MRT stations, Somerset and Orchard, situated barely a few minutes’ walk away and a surfeit of upscale malls, at its doorstep. A mere thirty minutes by Grab Cab from Changi Airport and the Central Business District is barely 15 minutes by Grab. The Orchard hotel pays tribute to the opulent Asian heritage, with a pulsating Straits Chinese-inspired design! The bequest strain is obvious as you arrive at the hotel lobby, where the iconic clock tower that characterises the hotel’s excursion through the centuries meets you.! This clock tower has been subsequently modernised since the 1950’s to keep in gait with present times. For added space, comfort and luxury, you can’t beat the suites. For first-rate dining, you don’t have to venture far. If you have time for only one indulgence, I recommend a reservation at the Michelin applauded Cantonese restaurant Hua Ting navigated by Master Chef Lap Fai. If you’re hungry for buffet, Orchard Cafe comes to the fore with interesting globally-inspired themes, it also serves a functional buffet breakfast. If you are thirsty for a drink, consider skipping the tourist-filled Bars and head over to Intermezzo, the lobby bar for a cocktail – the current menu is inspired by various chapters of the hotel’s antiquity, where it respects the account of people from divergent background coming amassed to understand what life has to offer and features a handful of swizzles aromatic with lime and cucumber.

M Hotel Singapore Suite Room

GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL ON HAVELOCK ROAD

Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel allies a pictographic waterfront location with a levered stay in Singapore. Having most recently been given the honoured title, ‘Best Luxury Hotel Singapore’, this hotel near Clarke Quay has been totalling plentiful honours to their veneer for the past twenty years. The Hotel’s Go Green campaign leads are very evident in all rooms with a filtered drinking water dispenser swapping synthetic bottles and boosting alternative days replacement for and bath and bed linen. The premier rooms are a good size, with a light and airy feel and modern design. The king-sized beds are wonderfully comfortable. Most Rooms offer views of the river. Food Capital is the all-day diner that offers a West meets East buffet at breakfast, and an à la carte menu of present day European and local fare thereafter. If you prefer to eat out, take a swift wander to the nearby Clarke Quay where food and drink options flourish. Staff are effective and well-informed about the area.

Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore –

HERITAGE LUNCH

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, ORANGE GROVE ROAD

This urban oasis is set amid 15 acres of landscaped gardens, and mere minutes away from bustling Orchard Road and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Guests entering Shangri-La are received with an enormous fresh floral display alongside a striking Tree Canopy art installation by Japanese designer, Hirotoshi Sawada, emphasising metallic leaves enfolded from the ceiling at the absolutely grand lobby. A stop over at The Orchid Garden near the swimming pool is a must. The outstanding tall, alfresco greenhouse vitrines the exquisiteness of Singapore’s national flower. Overall, it’s a class act, its plan lowkey and never showy. An earthy and neutral palette theme runs across the spacious and elegant rooms. To beat jet lag, I highly endorse the one and half hour Orchid treatment at the CHI spa – ask for the super trained Thai masseur. Service is earnest and speedy. It’s worth observing that the inhouse Chinese restaurant, Shang Palace, has a Michelin star and has traditional Cantonese on the menu oscillating from the enormously popular Peking duck to dishes as robust and humble as seafood fried rice. Your best bet for an aperitif – or digestif – without stepping out of the hotel is Origin bar offering city inspired cocktails, while the Lobby Lounge is where locals and hotel guests alike sit down for a heritage afternoon tea

M HOTEL, ANSON ROAD

The M Hotels is on a busy main road, just a stone’s throw from the Central Business District, within sauntering distance of Tanjong Pagar MRT station is the perfect hub for any stay, and is just a stone’s throw away from some of the most admired attractions like Sentosa and Chinatown. The location makes it a handy base for exploring Singapore. It offers outstanding views of the city skyline and the harbour from the outdoor pool, and facilities include a laundry, gym, restaurants, and a member’s lounge. In Spite of numerous food & beverage selections in the neighbourhood, the hotel stands tall with its food and beverage offerings. Café 2000 is the hotel’s pride and joy, an all-day diner offering buffets and a la carte. Fancy a distinct hotpot with the soups of your choice in smart surroundings? At the hotel’s hugely popular steamboat buffet restaurant you can find what you are looking for.

Akanksha Dean is a catalyst, independent chef & a food & travel writer.