An organic manicure or pedicure is a way of grooming one’s fingernails and toenails without using any chemicals that may be toxic to humans or the environment. Some of the chemical substances found in nail polishes include formaldehyde and toluene. These items are not good for the environment or for the human body. They can also cause toxic accumulation in the nail bed or skin around nails. Organic manicures and pedicures use natural oils and natural substances. You can have an organic manicure and pedicure at home.

Look for nail polish that is toluene-free. The toluene-free formula prevents yellowing. However, some nail enamels contain the unique combination of added Mineral Mica and Calcium, which ensures nourishment to the nails, making them stronger and healthy.

Manicure

Remove old nail varnish and file the nails, using an emery board. File in one direction only and not back and forth. Put some warm water in a bowl, add a few drops of herbal shampoo, and soak your hands in it for 5 minutes. Then, use a soft brush on the nails to clean them. Apply warmed pure almond oil and soften the cuticles before pushing them back gently with a cotton bud. Wrap cotton wool around a thin stick or use a cotton bud to clean beneath the nails. Avoid sharp metal instruments. Organic manicures do not advocate cutting the cuticles, as it can lead to infection.

Apply almond oil or olive oil on the nails and hands. Then, take 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 3 tablespoons of coarse sugar. Mix together until it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into your hands. Wash off after 15 minutes. Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and honey with 50 ml rose water. Apply on the hands. Wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes.

Apply nail varnish, using smooth strokes, from the base of the nails to the tip. Two coats of colour will be needed for an even finish. First, apply one coat of colour on all the nails. Wait for it to dry and then apply the second coat of colour.

Pedicure

First, remove old polish. Soak your feet in warm water after adding herbal shampoo, salt, and sunflower oil or olive oil. Soak the feet for 15 minutes. Then clean the nails with the brush. Use the pumice stone on the heels and side of the soles. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah. When this is done, wash the feet in clean water. Dry with a towel.

Cut toenails straight across with a nail clipper. Avoid shaping toenails with a nail file or emery board to avoid ingrown nails. Use the emery board to smooth them. Avoid cutting cuticles. Apply almond oil and push back gently with a cotton bud. Mix ground almonds with yoghourt and some sugar. Apply them to the feet. After 15 to 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Pay attention to the heels. Wash off with water. Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and honey with 50 ml rose water. Apply on the feet. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Then, massage the feet with olive oil or sunflower oil. Pay attention to the heels. Use upward strokes, from the toes towards the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel.

To apply nail varnish, put cotton wool between the toes. Apply it in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the nail tips. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat of colour.