The real problem is removal of colours after playing Holi. During ancient times, vegetable dyes, flowers and plant products were used to obtain colours for Holi. They were certainly safer than the chemicals that are present in the Holi colours and “gulal” of today. Keep your skin type in mind when removing Holi Colours. Whatever your skin type, first rinse the face with plenty of plain water and then cleanse the skin, according to skin type.

Dry Skin

Protect the skin from moisture loss due to sun-exposure. Apply a sunscreen before playing Holi.

For dry skin, cleanse the face with a cleansing cream or gel, containing aloe vera, to check moisture loss and also rehydrate the skin. Apply the cleanser, with a light massage and wipe it off with moist cotton wool. Tone the skin, with rose water.

You can also make a home-made cleanser for dry skin:

To a tablespoon of cold milk add 2 drops of any vegetable oil (olive, or til or sunflower oil). Dip cotton wool in it and wipe the skin. Make this for 2 or 3 days, but keep it in the refrigerator.

If the skin feels dry, mix honey with one teaspoon orange juice and apply on the face, to make it soft and smooth. Wash off after 20 minutes. Honey is a powerful natural moisturiser.

Oily Skin

In oily skins, the oil-producing glands are over active. They are prone to open pores, blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. Use a cleanser, which is specially formulated for normal to oily skins. A cleansing lotion or face wash may be used. For problem skin, use a medicated soap or cleanser, which helps to remove impurities without disturbing the acid-alkaline balance.

For a home-made cleanser for oily skin, take half teaspoon of lemon juice, add one teaspoon each of cucumber juice. Apply on the face with a gently massage. Leave on for 10 minutes and wipe off with moist cotton wool. Then wash with plenty of plain water.

Apply Aloe Vera gel or juice on skin. It moisturizes the skin, relieving dryness. It also soothes sun burn. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory.

Combination Skin

Both dry and oily skin types exist in combination skins. Usually, it is Forehead, Nose and Chin that are oily, which is called the T-zone. The cheeks are dry.

For cleansing and removal of colours, use mild glycerine soap, or light cleansing milk. Deep pore cleansing with scrubs may be necessary for the oily areas. You can mix oats with egg white into a paste and apply only on the oily areas. When it dries, moisten with water and rub gently on the skin. Then wash off with water.

For combination skin, take half teaspoon of lemon juice, add one teaspoon each of cucumber juice and cold milk. Apply on the face with a gently massage. Leave on for 10 minutes and wipe off with moist cotton wool. Then wash with plenty of plain water.

Sensitive Skin

In sensitive skins there can be an immediate allergic reaction to colours, so one should play Holi carefully. A sensitive skin may become red and start itching, due to urticaria or dermatitis. If allergy is severe, seek medical attention immediately.

Very mild cleansers should be used for sensitive skin. Cold milk can be used to cleanse sensitive skin. Apply on the face and wipe off with moist cotton wool after 10 minutes.

You can also mix one teaspoon pure coconut oil with half teaspoon honey. Apply on the skin and wipe off with moist cotton wool. Rinse well with water.

Sandalwood paste, reduces redness and itching.

Aloe vera gel can be applied to soothe the condition.

Or, grind poppy seeds, add a little rose water, make a paste and apply on affected areas.