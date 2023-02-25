Dermatologists and cosmetologists agree that the skin that has been properly cared for stays youthful for a longer time. It is also true that neglected skins develop symptoms of ageing prematurely. In other words, the right kind of preventive care helps to preserve the youth of the skin. Today, cosmetology techniques offer corrective techniques, in the form of external care, to rejuvenate the skin.

A mature skin develops certain characteristics. The skin cells are dry, having lost the ability to retain moisture. The problem of moisture loss is aggravated by a decrease in oil-gland activity. Most mature skins also show a tendency towards cellular build-up, when excess skin cells accumulate on the surface, making the skin texture appear coarse. This may be accompanied by an increase of pigment, which shows up in dark patches. Another important change that takes place is a loss of elasticity and resilience. Therefore, the stage is set for lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Those who have a dry skin type are more vulnerable to the premature manifestation of skin aging. For them, the right kind of protective and preventive daily routine is very important.

Weekly facials help to revitalize the skin. They increase the skin’s capacity to function more efficiently. A facial involves specialized cleansing and refinement of the skin. Moisturized cleansers are used for dry and dehydrated skins. Blood circulation to the skin surface improves and helps to correct the oil-moisture and pH balance. Toning procedures are also followed, which benefit the skin tissue and facial muscles. The skin’s normal functions improve, including that of cell-renewal. Another important benefit is that they induce relaxation, thus reducing stress, nervous tension and fatigue.

Specialized skin rejuvenating treatments have also been designed. These include Thermoherb and Vegetable Peel. The Thermoherb Mask is a mini face-lift, which deep cleanses the skin, restores balances and tightens the pores. It is based on an ancient thermal mask, which has been improved by the introduction of herbal extracts. The mask, while it hardens, generates heat and creates the ideal temperature between itself and the skin, at which skin absorption is highly efficient. As it hardens, it tightens the pores, sculpting the facial contours, minimizing wrinkles and improving skin elasticity.

Vegetable Peeling follows a gentle dermabrasive procedure to refine the skin and minimize the signs of aging. It is a clinical procedure, which can also be done at home, with a herbal peeling powder. In the clinic, several sittings are required and the number of sittings depends on the extent to which the aging signs have manifested on the skin. Other problems like pigmented spots and patches are also minimized. Professional cleansing procedures are also followed before the vegetable peel pack is applied. This is then rubbed gently on the skin. Sometimes, specialized skin brushes are used. Proper protective measures are taken, by the application of medicated cleansers and protective creams.

Maintenance in the form of daily home care is most important. This should include cleansing and the protection of the skin during the day, with sun block creams. Even if time stood still, the sun by itself could cause the skin to show visible ageing signs. The area around the eyes should be cleansed gently, using a light touch. An almond cream should be applied around the eyes and removed after ten minutes.

Daily moisturization and nourishment and the use of specialized products would go a long way in rejuvenating the skin and making it look soft, smooth, resilient and youthful. With the skin, you have one major advantage – it will respond to the right kind of care. Helena Rubinstein once said, “The skin has a tremendous capacity for self-rejuvenation if properly cared for.”