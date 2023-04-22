NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP has levelled various allegations against AAP before the MCD mayoral election. The BJP is going aggressively the same way it was before the MCD polls and the last mayoral elections.

In the past, the Delhi BJP unit has launched various campaigns to deter AAP. From markets of the national capital to Metro stations, the Delhi BJP leadership and cadre have demonstrated against AAP in these last months. Recently, BJP decided to field Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey for the election of mayor and deputy mayor. The voting will take place on 26April.

Amid this, BJP has alleged a scam in Delhi’s Burari Vehicle Fitness Centre. According to the Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva, training certificates and vehicle fitness test certificates were being issued in the name of deceased drivers.

He said a delegation of Delhi BJP will meet Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with proof of alleged corruption at the Burari fitness centre and seek his intervention in the matter. Sachdeva presented the death certificate and driving licence of late auto driver Jagir Singh who died on 15 November 2017; his driver’s licence number was DL-0320030125179 and said that on the name and driving licence of the late Jagir Singh, about six times in 2022-23 certificates of taking training and fitness certificate were issued.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, these certificates in the name of a deceased driver were issued on 25 June 2022, 28 June 2022, 25 July 2022, 28 March 2023 and 1 April 2023 by Manas Foundation and Burari Fitness Centre Inspector.

According to Delhi BJP, its auto taxi cell kept complaining about this scam to the Transport Minister and the Transport Commissioner, but they have taken no note of it. BJP’s auto and taxi cell convenor Veer Singh Chauhan said that due to having only one inspector in Burari Fitness Centre, drivers have to line up from 4 am and due to lack of safe parking outside the centre, one or two auto thefts happen every week. Due to this, the driver’s family is financially affected.

Recently, the BJP has demanded a CAG audit in an alleged power scam and has also targeted AAP on comments made on the PM’s education. According to political analysts, mayoral elections could witness turmoil like it was seen in the last mayoral polls.