NEW DELHI: With general elections just a year away, all major political parties in the national capital have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. A year after the Lok Sabha election, the national capital will also vote for the Assembly elections.

Keeping these two political challenges in mind, BJP has kicked off its preparations. Recently, Virendra Sachdeva was made full-time Delhi BJP president. According to sources inside Delhi BJP, the party will soon change its team and new office bearers will be given place.

“The party is working on adding new names in the team and soon, old faces will be replaced with new faces in the Delhi BJP core team,” a Delhi BJP functionary said. “Within 10-15 days, new names would be announced,” the BJP leader added.

The Delhi BJP team consists of Vice president, General Secretary, General Secretary (organization), secretary and Morcha heads. Giving places to new leaders and keeping old leadership happy is seen as a challenge for the new president. Last year, Delhi BJP lost the MCD elections to AAP and to deter AAP in future elections, the BJP is planning to bring young faces to the team.“The consultation on new names is going on soon; the new team will be announced,” the BJP leader said.

BJP sounds poll bugle

This week, Delhi BJP marked the 44th Foundation Day of the party by launching “Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar” wall painting campaign at Bengali Market in New Delhi. On this occasion, senior party functionaries, including state-president Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and others hoisted the party flag at hundreds of places including the state office in Delhi.

The BJP organized this programme at around 14,000 different places in the national capital. While addressing workers about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election, Sachdeva directed party workers not to stop or get tired for the next year and ensure BJP’s victory in the 2024 elections by taking the benefits of PM Narendra Modi’s message and programmes to the last person of society.