NEW DELHI: The spat between the Delhi BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is escalating day by day and politics in the national capital is witnessing new developments every day. Against this backdrop,the BJP has announced to launch a campaign against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP is in aggressive mode after an alleged Rs 45 crore scam on the “beautification” of Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence—6, Flagstaff Road—in the Civil Lines area of the city came to light.

According to Delhi BJP sources, the party will continue targeting Arvind Kejriwal on this issue till the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. The same kind of strategy was followed by the saffron party before the MCD elections last year and the liquor scam was at the centre stage of the BJP’s campaign.

While talking about his campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the “people of Delhi are shocked to see Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lies and political U-turns over the last 8 years. Now the way Arvind Kejriwal has built a palace-like bungalow for himself without any public announcement, without any tender, the people of the whole country, as well as the media, is surprised.”

He further targeted Kejriwal and said that being shocked by Arvind Kejriwal’s lies and U-turns, the people of Delhi now want to protest vocally and to give a voice to the protest of the people, the Delhi BJP organized “the Jhootha Kahin Ka” campaign from Saturday, 6 May in Delhi. This campaign will run in Delhi for four weeks.

Under this campaign, the BJP has made a special 27-minute video film about Arvind Kejriwal’s political U-turns, false promises, and apologies which will be displayed in every corner of Delhi and on social media too.

State Vice President Ashok Goyal will coordinate this campaign. Goyal said that during the four-week campaign, “we will organize around 4200 shows of ‘Jhootha Kahin Ke’ videos at various places in Delhi”.

It is also seen that the central leadership of the BJP is also keeping a keen eye on the campaigns launched by the saffron party. Various national-level leaders are also participating in the campaigns. Various BJP leaders are also posting pictures and videos of Kejriwal’s residence on social media. According to a functionary from the Delhi BJP IT unit, “Our goal is to reach every resident of the capital to unmask the real face of AAP.”