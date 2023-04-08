SRINAGAR: Spring tourism in Kashmir valley is at its peak with over 1.50 lakh tourists having visited Asia’s largest tulip garden so far. Encouraged by the rush for spring tourism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently inaugurated a huge tulip garden at Sanasar tourist destination in Jammu.

There has been a lot of enthusiasm among the visitors and locals as this tulip garden has been laid on a huge chunk of land. “We are witnessing a huge rush of locals and visitors and we hope that the Sanasar tourist spot will get a lot of tourists this month,” said Ajay Kumar, one of the employees of the hotel at Sanasar. Sanasar tourist spot is already witnessing a lot of tourists as it is not far from the famous PatniTop tourist spot near Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that this garden will prove to be a boost for the influx of tourists in Jammu region during the spring season. J&K Floriculture Department officials said that there are more than 2.5 lakh tulips in a riot of colours like white, purple, yellow and red in the Sanasar tulip garden.

He said that they are looking for having more such tulip gardens, especially on the high altitude tourist spots of Jammu region, as tulip is becoming one the spring attractions for Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, G20 summit preparations are in full swing as the J&K Tourism Department has been nominated as Nodal Department to the service committee. The G20 summit meeting in Srinagar is going to give a huge boost to the tourism industry in entire Jammu and Kashmir as this event will have a global media focus. “It is hereby ordered that Tourism department shall be the Nodal department for servicing the committee to oversee the preparation of G20 summit in 2023, constituted vide Government Order No. 1577-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 26, 2022,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

Earlier, the J&K government in a communication said, “In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries/organizations to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of this Committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”