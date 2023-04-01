Dalai Lama’s move irks Beijing

The Dalai Lama has named an eight-year-old Mongolian-American boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche—reincarnate of one of the senior most Mongolian Buddhist Lamas—a few days ago. It has irked Beijing to a great extent. The two-day ceremony took place in McLeodganj in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh–the seat of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile. The kid monk was seated next to the Dalai Lama’s throne. About 5,000 Buddhist monks from across the world attended the ceremony. They included 500 Mongolian Buddhist leaders who specially came for this important ceremony. The empowerment teachings event was sponsored by the Buddhist community of Mongolia. In Mongolia, Khalkha Rinpoche is the supreme head of Mongolia’s biggest Gandan Tegchinlen Monastery and is revered as one of the highest ranking Buddhist incarnates. There are some conflicting reports about the boy. One report claims that he reportedly has a twin brother and is the son of a university professor and the grandson of a former Mongolian Member of Parliament. Another report says that he is son of one of the richest businessmen of Mongolia now living in the USA. China, it seems, has not appreciated this act of the Dalai Lama, who is the highest Tibetan spiritual guru. For long, Beijing has been maintaining that it would only recognise Buddhist leaders chosen by its own government. Vijay Kranti, a keen observer of China and China-Tibet affairs, told The Sunday Guardian that the Dalai Lama’s act has presented a direct challenge to Chinese and all mighty and the“paramount” leader Xi Jinping. “It presents a direct affront to Xi Jinping who has been announcing frequently on all available forums that the right to search, identify, certify and enthrone the reincarnation of every Buddhist Lama, especially of the Dalai Lama, belongs exclusively to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and no oneelse.” “Xi Jinping has been feverishly claiming that the reincarnation of the present 14th Dalai Lama will be certified and enthroned by the Chinese government after his death,” Kranti said. Actually, its Dalai Lama’s sole right to choose his own reincarnation. He has made it clear to the world that his reincarnation would not be the one “chosen” by the Chinese and “born” in Chinese controlled territories,including Tibet. He has said that he would choose when and where and in which family he would take re-birth.

Wedding Rumours Of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Surface

What is “cooking” between pretty Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party’s young Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab Raghav Chadha? Their wedding rumours have surfaced as they were spotted together at the Delhi airport on Wednesday night.Accompanied by Raghav, Parineeti,dressed in black outfits, was seen hurriedly entering the car. Rumours that Parineeti and Raghav were “dating” began recently when they were seen hanging out in Mumbai. She was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s house recently and triggered her wedding speculations with Raghav, who by profession is a chartered accountant. Both have so far maintained total silence about their relationship status.If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. AAP leader Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday Twitted “Congratulations” to Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured “union”and said “May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” Parineeti was reportedly asked by the Mumbai film world media to comment on her wedding rumours. She only blushed and said nothing. Recently, Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar,teased Raghav after his pictures with the ‘Uunchai’ actress went viral on social media and said, “You occupied enough space in #social media, this may be a day of silence for you.” Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

30 March Was ‘World Idli Day’

An Idli lover from Hyderabad spent a whopping Rs six lakh on the south Indian delicacy during the last one year, major food-delivery platform Swiggy said on Thursday.He ordered 8,428 plates of Idlis, including orders placed for friends and family, while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. On the occasion of World Idli Day on 30 March, Swiggy released its analysis covering the period from 30 March 2022 to 25 March 2023. It provides interesting insights into the popularity of the south India’s popular breakfast and dinner food items. Plain Idli was the most popular variant across all cities. Idlis were the second most ordered breakfast item on Swiggy, after Masala Dosa.Swiggy delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where Idlis are ordered the most. Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi.