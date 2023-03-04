‘The Tulip Garden would be more attractive this season as four new varieties have been imported from Holland’.

SRINAGAR: Spring tourism is picking up in Kashmir valley, as bookings are also healthy, according to tour operators. The J&K Floriculture Department is working on Tulip Garden at the lap of Zabarwan hills in Kashmir to showcase four new varieties of Tulips imported from Holland to attract more tourists this season.

J&K Tourism Department officials are upbeat that the bookings are only increasing day by day as spring tourism in Kashmir is going to start from the third week of March when authorities are likely to open two important gardens, Badam Veir (Almond Heritage Garden) and Tulip Garden for the tourists.

Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad told this newspaper that the Tulip Garden would be more attractive this season as four new varieties have been imported from Holland. He said that these varieties of tulip flowers will be the main attraction in the Tulip Garden and those varieties are known as Cap Knowya, Hamilton, Sweet Heart, and Christmas.

Inam Rehman, who is in charge of Tulip Garden, told this newspaper that preparations are in the final stage and they were prepared to greet tourists in the last week of March subject to the weather conditions. Talking to this newspaper, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad said that recently they have finalized the new project of 10 crores to extend Tulip Garden with cherry theme garden, on the pattern of Japan. He said that recently, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, they have decided to procure the planting material from Japan with technical guidance to establish a cherry theme garden.

He said that from Japan they are going to procure 2500 cherry trees in the first instance. He said that the cherry theme garden would be expanded in a phased manner and it would become one of the main tourist attractions of spring season in Kashmir. Official spokesman of J&K government, while confirming the cherry theme garden to be established, said that the government of Japan is going to help establish this garden. The spokesman said, “President Sakai International Interchange Association, Tadashi Nishiyama (Japanese Sakura Expert), suggested that the government of Jammu and Kashmir should send them a variety wise total number of plant material required for the cherry theme garden.”