An incident which took place in a Maharashtrian family is worth mentioning. The daughter of the family married someone of her own choice—an educated man. A son was duly born to them. But soon, differences arose between the young couple, and matters eventually escalated so much that the young wife returned to her parent’s home. She laid the blame on her husband.

After hearing her out, her mother replied, “Marriages are for a lifetime; you either adjust to your husband, or you end your life.” The daughter did not expect such a reaction from her mother and was shocked! But she soon recovered, and started to rethink her situation. In the meanwhile, she read the book, “Raz-e-Hayat” by this writer. After finishing the book, she realized that her mother was right and that she had to learn to adjust to her husband, as there was no other option. She began to see life from a new perspective, and finally decided to return to her husband. She went back and started life afresh, without insisting on any set conditions.

I have personally seen that they are living happily together now. They have become good life partners to one another.

The issue of differences is like a rubber band or a spring. If we do not stretch it but let it remain in its normal position, things will never go out of control and will easily be handled.