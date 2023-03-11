Regarding the maintenance of relationships between a husband and wife, the Quran says, “Live with them in accordance with what is fair and kind; if you dislike them, it may be that you dislike something in which God has placed much good.” (Ch 4:19)

This principle applies to both the husband and the wife. It means that a good family life does not depend on having found a partner of one’s exact choice. According to the law of nature, this is not possible. The secret of a successful family life, rather, lies in adjusting to one another, and in discovering something good even in what seems bad.

Human beings, generally, face a common problem. They all think that they should get more than what they have. Thus discontented, they spend their lives searching for an ideal partner who can live up to their imagination. And in this quest for the ideal, they live unhappy lives.

Happiness is a state of mind. It does not exist outside of it. One should learn this principle, and only then will one see things in a different manner. Only you can make yourself happy. No one can gift happiness to you.