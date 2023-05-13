Tired and weary in his sojourn, a traveller once sat down to rest in the shade of a tree by a pond. Lazily watching the sunlit waters of the pool, he suddenly got a glimpse of something glittering at the bottom of the pool.

Wow, I am in luck, just look what a treasure I found! Shining in the sunlight was a gold necklace in the water. After checking out that no one was watching, the man dived right down. His eyes were closed but he tried hard to grab at it, but no luck and soon he was out of breath.

He popped out for a breather and looked again. Sure enough it was clearly flashing its gold in the sunlit waters.

The man, after a careful look dived back, he clutched again and again but only grabbed mud and the necklace evaded his grasp.

He came up and tried hard once more, but in vain. Tired and breathless with his efforts, he sat on the edge of the pool and was looking down when another traveller appeared.

He showed the new man the necklace and offered to share half and half if the man could help to retrieve it. The man laughed, looked up and pointed out the real necklace hanging from the branch above. The pond necklace was just a reflection.

Searching for real treasure in the wrong place is what we do all our lives.

The illusion of joy in the objects perceived is the play of Maya, the great magic show. Who has ever churned out butter from sand?

Never is one fulfilled, as the joy that One seeks resides within and emanates from the pure self alone. For eternal happiness, there is just one mantra, look within.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi. Email: prarthnasaran@gmail.com