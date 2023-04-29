After going through a lot of eye treatment, Mukta P. Dagli could not retain her eyesight. Later, when she was studying, she realised that there are more people suffering from blindness and she should be the one to do something for them. “When I was 14, I promised myself that I will make myself able enough to do something for people suffering from blindness,” Dagli said.

In 1996, Dagli, along with her husband, founded the Pragnachakshu Mahila Seva Kunj (PMSK), a non-profit organisation that provides food, education, and accommodation to blind girls. Dagli said, “The organisation has four branches in different cities providing facilities like beauty parlour, computer lab, cooking class and training for sewing.” Moreover, Muktaben’s organisation bears all the costs of boarding, lodging, clothing, education and medical care of the residents while imparting them with cultural values and discipline. She said, “We train people from making thread enter the needle to deep frying of eatables. We try to take care of the girls in every possible way. We also try to find them a better match when they come of age. The organisation finds suitable partners for them after doing a thorough background check. Our organisation bears all the wedding expenses if the bride’s parents are not financially stable.”

Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli who hails from Nana Ankadia village near Amreli in Gujarat has been working for blind and handicapped people for the past two decades. She has moreover received the fourth highest civilian award. The journey of this woman from Gujarat displays a sincere passion for contributing to society. Her story has been an inspiration, so much so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her name in his flagship “Mann ki Baat” podcast.

The 60-year-old who decided not to have a child of her own has helped in building the future of these blind women and girls. In addition to that, she is also taking care of 30 people with disabilities and 25 elderly people who were abandoned by their families. They have taken care of 237 women after their marriage. The organisation has also helped 70 women who have married against their family wishes. The organisation also holds Miss Gujarat beauty competition, chess tournaments and cooking competition for blind women.

Dagli said, “Then there are 35 more women who can’t do anything by themselves. They need to be taken care of at every step. We also take care of them. We do it all by ourselves. We don’t have any servants for them. We are making 80 boys to do college in Ahmedabad as well.”

Mukta P. Dagli is the recipient of over 50 awards, including the Gandhi Mitra award and Mata Jijabai Stree Shakti Puraskar. Dagli became a guardian to many who had no one to call their own.