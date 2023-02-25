Taking place at Delhi’s NSIC grounds in Okhla, ID opened its doors to the public on 22 February with a preview night.

Delhi’s culterati may have barely recovered from the India Art Fair, but they have already been thrust headfirst into another significant event on the Capital city’s cultural calendar – India Design Week 2023. Currently in its 11th edition and taking place at Delhi’s NSIC grounds in Okhla, ID as it’s better known, opened its doors to the public on February 22 with a preview night welcoming only ‘VIP’s’, which included the who’s who of the city’s art and design fraternity.

While many seemed to attend the preview solely to partake of the free-flowing drinks, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and click selfies for the ‘gram, one could also spot a sizeable number of buyers out on a mission to score the best pieces before the exhibition opened its doors to public the following day.

An initiative of Ogaan Media, ID is known for its focus on design, decor, interior design and knowledge sharing with the best players in the industry. With over 135 exhibitors, it provides access to new launches, exclusive showcases of signature collections, installations and personalised walkthroughs.

After roaming through its many pavilions in search of things that stood out, here is my pick of what makes the mark:

INNOVATION IN DESIGN

The field of design has always lent itself to innovation. This edition of ID too did not disappoint in the innovation department. Bengaluru-based brand Oorja’s use of natural materials to make arrestingly beautiful lighting fixtures that function on a sensory motion, stood out in particular. Kohler’s simple yet effective addition of an in-built steamer function into a bathroom sink to enhance skincare routines, caught the eye. Hästens’ new bed designed by interior designer Ferris Rafauli called ‘drēmər®’, aptly commemorated 170 years of the Swedish brand, by making it their most comfortable offering yet. “Better sleep means better wellbeing and that makes for the best day,” says Ludovic Létrillart, Regional Director IMEA, Hästens, explaining the intent behind its launch.

Craftsmen at Veaves

NEW OFFERINGS

The new additions to look forward to in ID’s roster this year are ID Hunar, Living Traditions and a new pavilion called ID Collectibles. Hunar, curated by Shabnam Gupta and Preeti Singh focuses on 20 techniques, innovations and crafts used by prominent architectural and interior design practices in India, including the likes of Ashiesh Shah, Abin Design Studio, Ravi Vazirani Studio, Studio Lotus, The Busride Studio, ClaY Architecture, Sanjyt Singh, Dipen Gada & Associates, Saka Studio, Anagram, and more.

Living Traditions is a new segment curated by Farah Siddiqui and Natasha Mehta, focussing on a ceramics showcase by India’s best female ceramic artists. This includes a presentation of highly polished bowls, animal figures and totems among other objects.

The ID Collectibles Pavilion has been curated by Misha Bains, the Head of Strategy at ID. It showcases contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship and features a variety of limited-edition products, from Atelier Ashiesh Shah, Klove, Pinakin Studio, BeatRoot Co, Stem Design, Design in Dukaan, Josmo and others.



ENGAGING CONVERSATION:

A love of design is fostered best through conversation and a sharing of ideas. Hence, one of the most popular offerings at ID this year is the well-curated Symposium program. The list of distinguished speakers includes Aman Nath, author and co-founder of Neemrana Hotels, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints group, Arthur Mamou-Mani, the MD of his eponymous architectural firm in London, Ashwini Desphande of Elephant Design, Manuela Gatto of Zaha Hadid Architects, and many others. Commenting on this, Aashti Bhartia, Vice-Chairperson, Ogaan Media says, “Our speaker list and topics for this year push the envelope to foster meaningful conversations. The heart of the show — the exhibition and design pavilions include contemporary design and age-old skills and portray the evolving journey of design in India.”

AMALGAMATION OF INDIAN AND INTERNATIONAL DESIGNS

Curating a language that blends Indian and international designs is what ID does best.

With a number of reputed brands from the country and abroad present at the showcase, it is perhaps the best opportunity for exhibitors to exchange ideas, explore design interventions and concepts, and engage in multifaceted architectural conversations under one roof. In this regard, Misha Bains, Head of Strategy and Curator, India Design ID, shares, “This year’s ID presents global brands, concepts and renowned names from the field of interiors and architecture. Spearheading trends and charting new paths, ID 2023 speakers are award-winners and the best in their fields from across the globe. This 11th edition is programmed to spotlight the best in design, craft and techniques from India and across the globe.”

Oorja Lighting

A GLIMPSE AT THE LATEST TRENDS

For people interested in the field of design, events like ID are the best hunting ground to scout for the latest trends and seek out upcoming talent. Buyers too feel it is the best way to compare and assess what fulfils their needs most accurately. Preeti Singh, Brand Director, India Design ID, explains, “This year’s India Design ID looks at luxury design from a contemporary lens. Through our talks, exhibitions and curation we aim to highlight current concepts and thinking that is shaping our built world. From the use of technology, vernacular influences, AI, sustainability and wellness, we are bringing the best of what Indian interiors, products and architecture has to offer.”

SIP AND SEE IN STYLE

When you need a break from browsing all the beauty around you, ID’s VIP Lounge curated specially by Sunday Design is the place to go. “We wanted our guests to experience our ergonomic furniture within surroundings that highlight the inspirational thought that goes into each of our pieces, revealing all aspects that bring improved value to our customer,” says Gautam Baid, Founder, Sunday Design. While you lounge comfortably in the VIP area, enjoy sipping curated cocktails at the bar supported by Hendricks’ gin and Sepoy & Co.

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.