Congress hoping to break Rajasthan’s tradition of government change.

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may prove to be a game-changer for the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls. Gehlot’s schemes, which have created a buzz in various states, may give the grand old party a new lease of life. For this to be a reality, the Congress high command should work on a comprehensive strategy to reach out to the voters popularising the schemes announced so far by the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have heaped praise on the Right to Health (RTH) and Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana—the schemes launched by Ashok Gehlot. Rahul has said that RTH is the first scheme to have been launched by the Congress government in Rajasthan in the field of universal health care. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that under this scheme, more than 8 crore people will get the benefit of free treatment. Both leaders chose the occasion of World Health Day to laud these health schemes of the Gehlot government. Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge also praised the RTH. He said that it’s a matter of pride that Rajasthan is the first state of the country to launch the Right to Health act. Kharge also appreciated Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana of the Gehlot government. This speaks volumes about the party’s plan to showcase these schemes during the upcoming assembly polls.

More Congress leaders should be vocal on these issues at the national level. As of now, the Congress is ahead of the BJP on the electoral turf in Rajasthan. CM Gehlot has announced so many schemes that may help Congress to woo voters from every section of the society. These schemes can stand the party in good stead even in the Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan has become the first state of the country to have brought up the Right to Health Act which is another big issue that the Congress can capitalise on during the polls. This Act will directly benefit the common people as no medical institutes, be it private or government, can deny them treatment during emergencies. The state government will bear the cost of the treatment that a common man will undergo. The Congress should use this historical act to score over the BJP. CM Gehlot has already implemented Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana under which treatment up to Rs 25 lakh is provided to every needy person. Some doctors did protest against the Right to Health, but their misunderstandings have been alleviated, following which the government and private medicos have returned to their duty.

The leadership has already decided to use it as a big issue during the Karnataka elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is jittery over this scheme. In fact, this is the second scheme after OPS which has created a buzz at the national level. This is being seen as the second masterstroke by Gehlot which could be instrumental in return of the Congress government in Rajasthan. Earlier, Gehlot’s decision to create 19 new districts in the state is also benefiting the Congress. Gehlot is also considering the demand for some more new districts. CM Gehlot in his third term appears to be in a more dominating form. However, he had to face rebellion from within the party during the last two years. Over a dozen MLAs led by Sachin Pilot allegedly tried to topple the government. But Gehlot managed to save his government with timely intervention. After this, Gehlot handled the pandemic so effectively that it hit headlines at the national and international levels. His successful “Covid-19 management” is also a big electoral issue for the Congress. The effective “corona pandemic management” ensured the Left government’s return to power in Kerala.

Gehlot is taking decisions freely and without any pressure. But his opponents in the party are still trying to create hurdles for him. Despite all the difficulties, Gehlot went on to announce several schemes. He waived the loans of farmers in what came as the first bold move by the government. Gehlot’s move to revive the Old Pension Scheme, which had been scrapped in 2004, came as a big surprise. Employees in every state are now demanding revival of this old pension scheme. The other popular schemes launched by Gehlot include free power up to 200 units to every family, free power up to 2000 units to farmers, Urban Employment Guarantee scheme, etc. Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka next month. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will go to polls in November-December this year. The Congress is only focusing on highlighting the decisions of the Rajasthan government in Karnataka polls. The party wants its leader to avoid targeting PM Narendra Modi during the campaign. Rather, it is highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP government in the southern state. Congress can win the election in Karnataka if it sticks to this strategy only.

Undeniably, the OPS played a major role in Congress’ victory in Himachal Pradesh. Gehlot has been pursuing a different political path. Like the Modi government, Gehlot has also focused on politics of work. As the Modi government is running several welfare schemes, Gehlot is also implementing schemes to help the poor and economically weaker sections in Rajasthan. He is giving a cylinder for Rs 500 under Ujjwala, a full meal for Rs 8 to every person, and free ration packets. His works include extension of metro bridges, road maintenance, beautification of religious places for Hindu pilgrims, etc. Gehlot has emerged as Congress’ Chanakya in Rajasthan, who has stunned the BJP with one decision or the other from time to time. The BJP looks to be clueless. The saffron party seeks to benefit from any social media discourse on what could be communally divisive issues. PM Modi will be the face on which the BJP will fight the polls. The Congress can end the tradition of government change in Rajasthan this time if it manages to rein in Sachin Pilot and his supporters, if it does not target PM Modi, and if it focuses on core issues concerning the states without getting involved in what could polarise the politics.