The G20 Sherpa shared India’s G20 story, its development narrative, and its agenda for the Global South.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in conversation with Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor NewsX and Priya Sahgal, Senior Executive Editor NewsX, at the 5th edition of Capital Dialogue.In the latest edition of Capital Dialogue organized by The Sunday Guardian Foundation and NewsX, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant discussed India’s presidency in G20 and how India is becoming the voice of the global south. The event was hosted by Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor of NewsX and Priya Sahgal, Senior Executive Editor of NewsX.

The G20 Sherpa, while interacting with the audience, shared India’s G20 story, its development narrative, and its agenda for the global south.While discussing India’s presidency at G20 this year, Kant said that “our G20 presidency is different from others”. “Normally G20 presidency countries have meetings in one city, the capital city of two cities. In India’s case, the PM decided that G20 should be held as a people’s movement,” said Amitabh Kant.

“In India, we are doing this in 59 cities and so far, 97 meetings have taken place,” Kant said.According to Kant, for G20, the Centre is getting a huge amount of support from the state governments. The rationale behind organizing meetings in various parts of the country is to rejuvenate cities and their infrastructure.

Apart from this, it is also done to promote the soft power of Indian states. “States have done fascinating work in bringing out traditional and classical art to the centre stage,” the G20 Sherpa said.

Kant also further discussed one district, one product and the promotion of millets. While shedding light on the number of meetings under the G20, Kant said that a total of 215 meetings will take place under India’s presidency.

Asked about Pakistan’s comment on the G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir, Kant said: “Kashmir is an integral part of India. When we do G20 meetings, we cannot ignore the integrity of our country. We will take this forward and we are doing what is best for the country.”

He also talked about the purpose of G20 and informed that G20 is an economic grouping to discuss economic development issues. In past crises like 1999, 2002 and 2008, G20 has taken important steps to saving the global economy, said Kant. He also discussed India’s priority in this year’s G20. “In this post-Covid era, 20 years of progress has been wiped out due to the pandemic and inflation,” said Kant. India’s priority in G20 is to focus on the global slowdown and recession.

Asked about putting Joe Biden and Putin in the same room amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Kant said: “We have invited everyone and expect everyone to be here.” He further said that India is thinking of a larger world, not only the complexity of one part of the world.

While sharing facts on India’s narrative of development, Kant said that 30 million houses and 110 million toilets are built for the poor; 243 million people have got piped water connections and 42% of real-time fast payments are done in India.

He also discussed the mantra for India’s growth. “We have to grow at a higher rate and we have to live with positivity.” He also advised Indian youth to live with positivity.While talking about the young population and its participation in India’s development, Kant said that in 2047, India will be giving the world 35% of the global labour manpower. “Skilling is the most important thing India is doing for the youth,” Kant said.

He also shed light on how India is going to become the factory of the world. “India is becoming the leader in mobile, batteries and EV manufacturing sector.” He also advised that India must become more efficient than China and in this, India is working closely with Japan and Australia.

At the end of the session, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant told the audience that India’s development is possible because of the PM’s big vision, adding that the PM is a big techie, that’s why technology is his main priority.