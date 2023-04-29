• 23 crore regular listeners of Mann Ki Baat, 96% population aware of the famous radio programme

• Powerful and decisive leadership, emotional connect with audience, cited as reasons for popularity by listeners

• Mann Ki Baat influences behaviour, 60% interested in nation building, 73% are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress. A majority of listeners have become aware of government’s working.

• 58% of listeners have responded saying their living conditions has improved, while a similar number (59%) have reported increased trust in government.

• 23 crore people tune in to the programme regularly, while another 41 crore constitute an occasional audience that has the scope of being converted into a regular audience.

• The study distributes the audience across 3 platforms with 44.7% people tuning in to the programme on a TV, while 37.6% access it on a mobile device.

• Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62% of the respondents between the age of 19 to 34 preferred watching it on a TV.

• Hindi grabs a major chunk of listeners of Mann Ki Baat with 65% audience preferring it over any other language while English comes in at second place with 18%.

• Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, excluding English, namely, French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

• Mann ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.

• Total sample strength of 10,003 was polled for this study of which 60% were males, while 40% were females. This population was spread over 68 occupations sectors with 64% being from the informal and self-employed sector, while students constituted 23% of the studied audience.

• Data was collected from North, South, East, and West regions of India using snowball sampling with approximately 2,500 responses per zone, through a psychometrically purified survey

instrument.