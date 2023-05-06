NEW DELHI: The ruling party in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is eyeing to come back to power for the third term after its internal survey has shown it that the party will comfortably sail over the magic number of 60 seats. The state has 119 Assembly constituencies.

Moreover, the party is banking upon the unceasing engagement of its MLAs and ministers with the public. A BRS leader said, “The legislators are on toes and that’s how they are ordained to work in these pre-election months. They have been told to be in their constituencies to be in touch with their people and work tirelessly.”

The party leaders who are watching the decisions of the party closely suggest that the K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has taken the elections very seriously and wants to leave no stone unturned to reach his ultimate goal of winning the elections with overwhelming majority. A party insider said, “All the MLAs have become like municipal chairman and also the ministers are also on the move making the elections very serious.”

There is an understanding in the party that KCR is sure about his thumping victory as he would contest the elections on the welfare model of the party which has given him enough time to indulge in other activities (other than state) like the inauguration of the party’s office in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, which will help the party pursue its national ambitions.

As the party leaders lament that the “people seldom vote for development”, they are sure that KCR’s aggressive politics will help the party achieve a hat-trick of victories. The Assembly elections in the state are planned to be held at the end of this year.

However, according to analysts, there is no clarity if the party would be able to win as many seats as they are expecting. The ruling party wants to retain the state by winning more than 100 seats. More than 100 seats and winning three times in a row would ensure KCR to be mentioned in the top league of politicians and play for it as a foundation, and also help it steer its national ambitions. A political observer said, “Now a lot would depend on how the BJP and Congress come forward and contest against the BRS. BJP would try its best to replace the Congress as the main opposition. The saffron party is working for it as it is keen to break into the southern state with better numbers. For now, Telangana matters for the BJP as it is the second southern state, after Karnataka, where it sees its bright future prospects.”

Congress insiders suggest that the party is strong in around a dozen seats. However, the BJP could play a spoilsport for the seats it is expecting to win. A Congress leader said, “But that number can change anytime, there are still some months left to counter the BRS and the party will focus on its strategy soon after the Karnataka elections are over. For now, Congress has the ultimate goal of winning Karnataka. Things would be easier for Congress in Telangana if it wins the adjacent state.”